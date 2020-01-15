|
|
|
EMMETT
ALEICE
(nee Singleton)
Late of Toronto,
Formerly of Canberra
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
11th January 2020
Aged 73 years
Dearly loved wife of Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Natalie, Megan and John, Lyndsay and Andrew. Loving Grandma of Abhishek, Max, Katherine, Liam, and Erin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joy and Tom, Jo-Ann (dec'd) and fond aunt of their families.
The Family and Friends of ALEICE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 17th January 2020, Service commencing at 9.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for cancer research may be made at the Service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 15, 2020