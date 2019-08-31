|
|
ALEXANDER GEORGE BIGGS
13 May 1922 - 28 August 2019
Passed away at the age of 97 at
Red Hill, ACT, after a short illness.
Much loved husband of Valentine (dec.),
loving father to Warwick, Simon and Amanda, devoted father-in-law to Frances, Sue and Neil, adoring grandfather to Nicholas and Caspar, and beloved son of George and Holly (dec.).
Respected and admired as a
WW2 veteran (RAAF),
noted rocket scientist (WRE),
computer innovator and friend to many.
A funeral service for Alex will be held in
The Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT on
WEDNESDAY 4 September at 4:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019