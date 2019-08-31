Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander BRIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander BRIGGS


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alexander BRIGGS Obituary
ALEXANDER GEORGE BIGGS

13 May 1922 - 28 August 2019



Passed away at the age of 97 at

Red Hill, ACT, after a short illness.



Much loved husband of Valentine (dec.),

loving father to Warwick, Simon and Amanda, devoted father-in-law to Frances, Sue and Neil, adoring grandfather to Nicholas and Caspar, and beloved son of George and Holly (dec.).



Respected and admired as a

WW2 veteran (RAAF),

noted rocket scientist (WRE),

computer innovator and friend to many.



A funeral service for Alex will be held in

The Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT on

WEDNESDAY 4 September at 4:30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.