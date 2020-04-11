Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander GOODIESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander George GOODIESON


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Alexander George GOODIESON Obituary
ALEXANDER GEORGE

GOODIESON (BEM)

'ALEX'

8 OCTOBER 1933 - 7 APRIL 2020

Sadly passed away aged 86.



Loved and loving husband of Esther

and father of John.



Alex will be dearly missed,

but is forever in our hearts.

Rest Peacefully.



A private service will be held for Alex on

Wednesday, 15 April 2020.



A Memorial Service to celebrate Alex's life

will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, Esther and John request

that you please make a donation to a

Cancer Charity of your choice, or the

Australian Heart Foundation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -