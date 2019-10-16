Home
Alexander PATTERSON


1931 - 2019
Alexander PATTERSON Obituary
ALEXANDER PATERSON

(SANDY)

6.11.1931 - 13.10.2019



Beloved Husband of Phyllis (dec).

Together Again

Father and Father-in-law of

Neil and Susan, Andrew and Donna.

Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.



Thank you to all the staff at

St Andrews Village for their

assistance and compassion.



The funeral service for Sandy

will be held in the Tobin Brothers Chapel,

75 Canberra Avenue, Kingston ACT

FRIDAY 18 October 2019,

commencing at 11.00am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

to Kidney Health Australia



Privately Cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019
