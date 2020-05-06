Home
ALEXANDER "ALAN" WAREHAM


1920 - 2020
ALEXANDER "ALAN" WAREHAM Obituary
2/7 Field Regiment, El Alamein and Tarakan

VX14108



ALEXANDER 'ALAN' EDWARD WAREHAM

27 February 1920 - 30 April 2020

Late of Lyneham ACT, formerly of Melbourne



Husband of Jean (dec 1996)

and Joan (dec 2010).

Father of Neil, Kim, Christopher and David.

Grandfather of Penny, Melissa, Joanna,

Anthony and Bronwyn.

Great-grandfather of Zoe and Rafael.



Lovingly remembered by his extended family, their partners and many friends.



'I've seen the most amazing

things in my life'



A private funeral will be held for Alan with

a commemoration of his life at a later time.



Grateful thanks to all his devoted carers at the Sir Leslie Morshead Manor nursing home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army or Medicins Sans Frontieres

in Alan's memory.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020
