2/7 Field Regiment, El Alamein and Tarakan
VX14108
ALEXANDER 'ALAN' EDWARD WAREHAM
27 February 1920 - 30 April 2020
Late of Lyneham ACT, formerly of Melbourne
Husband of Jean (dec 1996)
and Joan (dec 2010).
Father of Neil, Kim, Christopher and David.
Grandfather of Penny, Melissa, Joanna,
Anthony and Bronwyn.
Great-grandfather of Zoe and Rafael.
Lovingly remembered by his extended family, their partners and many friends.
'I've seen the most amazing
things in my life'
A private funeral will be held for Alan with
a commemoration of his life at a later time.
Grateful thanks to all his devoted carers at the Sir Leslie Morshead Manor nursing home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army or Medicins Sans Frontieres
in Alan's memory.
