Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander William REYNOLDS


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Alexander William REYNOLDS Obituary
ALEXANDER WILLIAM REYNOLDS

30 November 1930 - 1 May 2020



Passed away peacefully at the

Canberra Hospital with family

members at his side.

Husband of Thea (dec.) and Robin (dec.)

Father of Alexandra and Helen.

Father-in-law of Steve and Bob.

Grandfather of Tim, Debs, Daniel,

Adam and Rebecca.

Great-grandfather of Shylah, Evan, Liam,

Riley, Logan, Mason, Benji and Bastian.

Dear friend and colleague to many.



He will be sadly missed

by all who knew him.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral

will be held for Alex with a commemoration

of his life, and exemplary service,

to be held at a later time.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -