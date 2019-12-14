|
|
Alexandro Manera
19 January 1929 - 7 December 2019
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Queanbeyan Hospital.
Loved son of Alexandro and Teresa (both dec).
Loving brother and brother-in-law of Gina (dec), Joseph (dec), Mary and Rita.
The family would like to thank the staff at Queanbeyan Hospital and Heritiage Care Queanbeyan for their professional and loving care.
A private funeral service for Alex was held at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019