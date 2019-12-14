Home
Alexandro MANERA


1929 - 2019
Alexandro Manera



19 January 1929 - 7 December 2019



Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Queanbeyan Hospital.



Loved son of Alexandro and Teresa (both dec).

Loving brother and brother-in-law of Gina (dec), Joseph (dec), Mary and Rita.



The family would like to thank the staff at Queanbeyan Hospital and Heritiage Care Queanbeyan for their professional and loving care.



A private funeral service for Alex was held at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
