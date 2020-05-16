|
|
ALFIO PETROLATI 10 July 1940 - 13 May 2020 Maria, Mario and Linda announce with much sadness the sudden passing of their loved husband and father. Beloved husband of Maria for 50 wonderful years Adored father of Mario and Linda Much loved Nonno of Jake, Brock, Kalie and Siena Youngest sibling of Renato, Iride and Norma Fun-loving father-in-law, brother-in-law, Uncle/Zio to many, in Australia and Italy. Forever in God's hands; Forever in our hearts Rest in Peace (A private burial service will be held)
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020