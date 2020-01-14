Home
Bowra & O'Dea - Cannington
1307 Albany Hwy
Cannington, Western Australia 6107
(08) 9461-7133
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Bowra & O'Dea - Cannington
1307 Albany Hwy
Cannington, Western Australia 6107
View Map
Alfred Henry PRICE


1926 - 2020
Alfred Henry PRICE Obituary
ALFRED HENRY PRICE 25 August 1926 - 12 January 2020 Alf (formerly of Theodore, Canberra) passed away aged 93 at Swancare Kingia, Bentley, WA. Beloved father-in-law of Serena Wilson and adored grandfather of ZoÃ« Price. Alf is survived by his wife, Jean, daughters Valerie and Anne, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The funeral will take place at 10:00am, Thursday 16 January at the Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 1307 Albany Highway, Cannington WA.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 14, 2020
