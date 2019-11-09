|
|
ALLAN ROBERT JONES
4 July 1974 - 4 November 2019
Beloved and gorgeous husband of Sally.
Dearly loved Dad of Sasha and Aaron.
Much loved son of Shirley and Spike (dec).
Brother to Kathryn.
Wonderful husband, father and friend,
you are forever in our hearts.
Our heartfelt thanks to the Haematology Team
at the Canberra Hospital. We greatly appreciate everything you did for Allan.
The funeral service for Allan will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Wednesday,
13 November 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Allan's
memory to the Leukaemia Foundation or
Blood to the Red Cross would be appreciated.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019