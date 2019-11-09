Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Allan JONES


1974 - 2019
Allan JONES Obituary
ALLAN ROBERT JONES

4 July 1974 - 4 November 2019



Beloved and gorgeous husband of Sally.

Dearly loved Dad of Sasha and Aaron.

Much loved son of Shirley and Spike (dec).

Brother to Kathryn.



Wonderful husband, father and friend,

you are forever in our hearts.



Our heartfelt thanks to the Haematology Team

at the Canberra Hospital. We greatly appreciate everything you did for Allan.



The funeral service for Allan will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Wednesday,

13 November 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Allan's

memory to the Leukaemia Foundation or

Blood to the Red Cross would be appreciated.

Envelopes available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
