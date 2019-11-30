Home
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Cathedral
Canberra Ave
Forrest
Allan LAWLESS


1936 - 2019
Allan LAWLESS Obituary
ALLAN PATRICK LAWLESS

30 April 1936 - 28 November 2019



Loving husband of Judy for 61 years.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Anthony and Joanne, Garry and Colleen,

Peter and Kaylene.

Proud grandfather of Cassandra, David,

Claire, Jessica, Michael, Jacob and Neve.

Sadly missed great-grandfather of

Poppy, Ace, Lenny, Isaac and Levi.



Rest in Peace.



A service for Allan is to be held at

St. Christopher's Catholic Cathedral,

Canberra Ave, Forrest on Monday

9 December 2019 commencing at 10:00am.



Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -