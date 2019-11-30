|
|
ALLAN PATRICK LAWLESS
30 April 1936 - 28 November 2019
Loving husband of Judy for 61 years.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Anthony and Joanne, Garry and Colleen,
Peter and Kaylene.
Proud grandfather of Cassandra, David,
Claire, Jessica, Michael, Jacob and Neve.
Sadly missed great-grandfather of
Poppy, Ace, Lenny, Isaac and Levi.
Rest in Peace.
A service for Allan is to be held at
St. Christopher's Catholic Cathedral,
Canberra Ave, Forrest on Monday
9 December 2019 commencing at 10:00am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019