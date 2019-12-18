|
|
ALMA MARY HARRISON
5 October 1932 - 13 December 2019
Late of Araluen, NSW
Loving daughter of
James and Margaret Mundy (both dec).
Loving wife of Keith (dec)
and mother of Debbie, Ken and Donna.
Mother-in-law of David and Tracey.
Grandmother of Nathan, Kylie, Carrie, Jared,
Troy and Kaitlyn.
Grandmother-in-law of Nathan,
Matt and Shannon.
Great-grandmother of Paige, Mason,
Maisey and Isabelle.
Loved sister of Gwen, Bella, Roy, Myrtle,
Joe, Maggie, Walter, Marge,
Allen (all dec) and Lorna.
Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews.
Forever in our hearts
The Funeral Service for Mary will be held at
Union Church, Araluen on Thursday,
19 December 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019