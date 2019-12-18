Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Church
Araluen
ALMA HARRISON


1932 - 2019
ALMA HARRISON Obituary
ALMA MARY HARRISON

5 October 1932 - 13 December 2019

Late of Araluen, NSW



Loving daughter of

James and Margaret Mundy (both dec).

Loving wife of Keith (dec)

and mother of Debbie, Ken and Donna.

Mother-in-law of David and Tracey.

Grandmother of Nathan, Kylie, Carrie, Jared,

Troy and Kaitlyn.

Grandmother-in-law of Nathan,

Matt and Shannon.

Great-grandmother of Paige, Mason,

Maisey and Isabelle.

Loved sister of Gwen, Bella, Roy, Myrtle,

Joe, Maggie, Walter, Marge,

Allen (all dec) and Lorna.

Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews.



Forever in our hearts



The Funeral Service for Mary will be held at

Union Church, Araluen on Thursday,

19 December 2019 commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019
