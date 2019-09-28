Home
McGRATH, Dr Amy Gladys OAM 3 October 1921 - 21 September 2019 Late of 'The Lodge' Woodford Loving & beloved Wife of Dr Frank McGrath AM OBE for 75 years. Adored Mother of Rosalind, Leone, Eloise & Vivian. Cherished Grandmother of Marc, Emily, Harriet, Rebecca, Christian Bronte, Alex & Breton; and Great-Grandmother of Alessandro, Cara, Cristian, Simon, Marcus, Patrick & Ava. An Extraordinary Life Remembered A Funeral Service for Amy will be held Thursday 3rd October, 2019, which would have been her 98th birthday, at Leura Memorial Gardens & Crematorium (1 Kitchener Rd, Leura) commencing at 11am. All welcome. Leura Memorial Gardens 4784 3399
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
