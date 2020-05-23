|
|
ANDRES BERNAL RODRIGUEZ
29 July 1935 - 19 May 2020
Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side.
Much loved husband of Margaret.
Father and father-in-law of
Andrew and Jaynie, Raquel and Victor.
Abuelo to Isabella and Daniel,
Gabby, Alyssa and Lucas.
Great Abuelo to Zoe.
Our most sincere thanks to the
Drs, Nurses, specialists, and staff at
Calvary Hospital and Clare Holland House
for their wonderful care of Andres.
A private ceremony will be held.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020