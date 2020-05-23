Home
ANDRES BERNAL RODRIGUEZ


1935 - 2020
ANDRES BERNAL RODRIGUEZ

29 July 1935 - 19 May 2020



Passed away peacefully

with his family by his side.



Much loved husband of Margaret.

Father and father-in-law of

Andrew and Jaynie, Raquel and Victor.

Abuelo to Isabella and Daniel,

Gabby, Alyssa and Lucas.

Great Abuelo to Zoe.



Our most sincere thanks to the

Drs, Nurses, specialists, and staff at

Calvary Hospital and Clare Holland House

for their wonderful care of Andres.



A private ceremony will be held.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020
