|
|
ANDREW GEORGE GRIFFITH
12 September 1960 - 9 January 2020
A cryptic-minded, fun-loving, and big-hearted
father loved by Tom and Sarah.
Loved by DanaÃ«.
Beloved brother to
Simon, Nicholas and Jeremy.
Cherished by the Griffith,
Reid and Phelps families.
A great mate to many, never forgotten.
Gone too soon.
Please join us to celebrate Griff's life at 12:30pm tomorrow, Wednesday 15 January
at The Boathouse in Canberra
(Grevillea Park, Menindee Drive, Barton).
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 14, 2020