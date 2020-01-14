Home
Andrew GRIFFITH


1960 - 2019
Andrew GRIFFITH Obituary
ANDREW GEORGE GRIFFITH

12 September 1960 - 9 January 2020



A cryptic-minded, fun-loving, and big-hearted

father loved by Tom and Sarah.

Loved by DanaÃ«.

Beloved brother to

Simon, Nicholas and Jeremy.

Cherished by the Griffith,

Reid and Phelps families.

A great mate to many, never forgotten.

Gone too soon.



Please join us to celebrate Griff's life at 12:30pm tomorrow, Wednesday 15 January

at The Boathouse in Canberra

(Grevillea Park, Menindee Drive, Barton).



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 14, 2020
