Andrew ITALIANO


1971 - 2019
Andrew ITALIANO Obituary
ANDREW ITALIANO

4 June 1971 - 13 October 2019



Beloved son of Maria and Domenic (dec).

Much loved brother and brother-in-law

of Anna and Stephen McPherson.

Proud and loving uncle of Lachlan and

Hayden. Nephew, cousin and friend to many.



Heartfelt thanks to

Dr Ganes Pranavan, Gillian Fraser and

the many other members of the

medical profession who have been involved

in Andrew's treatment and care.



Forever in our hearts



A celebration of the life of Andrew will be

held in St Benedict's Catholic Church,

Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah on

WEDNESDAY 23 October 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.



Rosary will be recited from 10.00 am.



Cremation will follow in the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to the Cancer Council ACT.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
