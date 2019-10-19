|
|
ANDREW ITALIANO
4 June 1971 - 13 October 2019
Beloved son of Maria and Domenic (dec).
Much loved brother and brother-in-law
of Anna and Stephen McPherson.
Proud and loving uncle of Lachlan and
Hayden. Nephew, cousin and friend to many.
Heartfelt thanks to
Dr Ganes Pranavan, Gillian Fraser and
the many other members of the
medical profession who have been involved
in Andrew's treatment and care.
Forever in our hearts
A celebration of the life of Andrew will be
held in St Benedict's Catholic Church,
Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah on
WEDNESDAY 23 October 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Rosary will be recited from 10.00 am.
Cremation will follow in the Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to the Cancer Council ACT.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019