Andrew Joseph Kolber
21 August 1952 - 9 February 2020
Loved husband of Michelle for over 44 years.
Proud father of Sean, Andy, Jason and Jennifer.
Father-in-law to Marnie, Anne, Matt and Nicola.
Pop to Matt and Archie.
'There's not enough hours in a day'
Family, friends, work mates and neighbours are invited to attend the service to celebrate and farewell the life of Andrew to be held at
Albert Hall, 100 Commonwealth Avenue, Yarralumla ACT, on Tuesday 25th February, commencing at 12pm.
A private cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations to Rural Aid to support farmers would be greatly appreciated.
Envelopes will be provided on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020