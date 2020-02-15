Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Albert Hall
100 Commonwealth Avenue
Yarralumla
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew KOLBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew KOLBER


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Andrew KOLBER Obituary
Andrew Joseph Kolber



21 August 1952 - 9 February 2020



Loved husband of Michelle for over 44 years.

Proud father of Sean, Andy, Jason and Jennifer.

Father-in-law to Marnie, Anne, Matt and Nicola.

Pop to Matt and Archie.



'There's not enough hours in a day'



Family, friends, work mates and neighbours are invited to attend the service to celebrate and farewell the life of Andrew to be held at

Albert Hall, 100 Commonwealth Avenue, Yarralumla ACT, on Tuesday 25th February, commencing at 12pm.



A private cremation to follow.



In lieu of flowers donations to Rural Aid to support farmers would be greatly appreciated.

Envelopes will be provided on the day.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -