Funeral
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
https://livestream.com/ indivisual/angelageorgiou
Angela GEORGIOU


1965 - 2020
Angela GEORGIOU Obituary
ANGELA GEORGIOU

neÃ¨ Pachi

16 January 1965 - 21 April 2020



Dearly loved wife of Peter.

Devoted mother of Andrew and Nicolina.

Loved daughter of Tony and Pina Pachi,

sister and sister-in-law of

Joe and Helen, Carmela, and Guy.

Loved daughter-in-law of

Andrew (dec) and Nitsa Georgiou and family.

Loving Zia to her nieces and nephews.



'A mother holds her children's hands for but a

little while, but she holds their hearts forever'.



A private funeral for Angela will be held on

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 followed by

burial at Gungahlin Cemetery.



A livestream link is:

https://livestream.com/

indivisual/angelageorgiou





In lieu of flowers a donation may be made

to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

https://give.everydayhero.com/au/

in-honour-of-angela-georgiou



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
