|
|
ANGELA GEORGIOU
neÃ¨ Pachi
16 January 1965 - 21 April 2020
Dearly loved wife of Peter.
Devoted mother of Andrew and Nicolina.
Loved daughter of Tony and Pina Pachi,
sister and sister-in-law of
Joe and Helen, Carmela, and Guy.
Loved daughter-in-law of
Andrew (dec) and Nitsa Georgiou and family.
Loving Zia to her nieces and nephews.
'A mother holds her children's hands for but a
little while, but she holds their hearts forever'.
A private funeral for Angela will be held on
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 followed by
burial at Gungahlin Cemetery.
A livestream link is:
https://livestream.com/
indivisual/angelageorgiou
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made
to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
https://give.everydayhero.com/au/
in-honour-of-angela-georgiou
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020