|
|
Dr Angela Worthington-Smith 25 May 1974 - 11 February 2020 Late of Glendale, Newcastle NSW Dearly loved wife of Rodney. Loving mother of Isabelle and Nathan. Much loved 4th daughter of Katrina and Gregory, daughter-in-law of Helen and Dennis and sister and sister-in-law of Sarah and Martin (Germany), Therese (Dec'd), Stephanie and Richard, John (USA), Penelope and Peter and Jason and Krista (USA) and aunt to their children. Loved and respected by colleagues and sadly missed by all she knew. Family and friends are invited to attend ANGELA'S funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Newcastle West on Thursday 20 February 2020 at 10:00am. A private burial will follow. There will be light refreshments and a celebration of Angela's life immediately following the funeral to be held in the Reception Room of the Cathedral. A private burial will follow at the Minmi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Research in Angela's memory may be made at the following: https://makingadifference.gofundraise.com.au/page/Susan/57201225 France Family Funerals, Mayfield 02 4968 2180, www.fff.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020