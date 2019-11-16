|
|
ANICA SOLDO
'Ana'
1.1.1951 - 14.11.2019
Lost her battle against cancer with her
loving family by her side.
Beloved wife of Franjo.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Eva,
Pavo and Carena.
Adored Baba of Art and Jennifer.
Our heartfelt thanks to Professor Desmond Yip and his team, Associate Professor Siva Gananadha, staff and volunteers of the Canberra Region Cancer Centre,
Home Based Palliative Care and
ACT Community Nursing.
Special thanks to Dr Saba Somasundaram.
You are all an amazing group of dedicated and caring individuals and we thank you for your compassion and the exceptional care you gave Anica.
Rosary will be recited in
St Augustine's Church
262 Beasley Street, Farrer, on
WEDNESDAY 20 November 2019
commencing at 6pm.
Requiem Mass for the
repose of the soul of Anica
will be held in
St Christopher's Cathedral
Canberra Avenue, Forrest, on
THURSDAY 21 November 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.
In memory of Anica, please consider a donation to the GI Cancer Institute.
Details available at the church.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019