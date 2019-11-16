Home
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
St Augustine's Church
262 Beasley Street
Farrer
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
St Christopher's Cathedral
Canberra Avenue
Forrest
View Map
1951 - 2019
Anica SOLDO Obituary
ANICA SOLDO

'Ana'

1.1.1951 - 14.11.2019



Lost her battle against cancer with her

loving family by her side.



Beloved wife of Franjo.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Eva,

Pavo and Carena.

Adored Baba of Art and Jennifer.



Our heartfelt thanks to Professor Desmond Yip and his team, Associate Professor Siva Gananadha, staff and volunteers of the Canberra Region Cancer Centre,

Home Based Palliative Care and

ACT Community Nursing.

Special thanks to Dr Saba Somasundaram.



You are all an amazing group of dedicated and caring individuals and we thank you for your compassion and the exceptional care you gave Anica.



Rosary will be recited in

St Augustine's Church

262 Beasley Street, Farrer, on

WEDNESDAY 20 November 2019

commencing at 6pm.



Requiem Mass for the

repose of the soul of Anica

will be held in

St Christopher's Cathedral

Canberra Avenue, Forrest, on

THURSDAY 21 November 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.



In memory of Anica, please consider a donation to the GI Cancer Institute.

Details available at the church.



Rest in Peace



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
