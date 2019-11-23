Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann CUBBAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann CUBBAGE


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ann CUBBAGE Obituary
CUBBAGE, Ann Darelle



Unexpectedly and suddenly passed

away peacefully on 19 November 2019



A young 55



Incredibly loving wife of Michael,

and amazing mother to Emma and Rebecca.

Very proud mother-in-law of Tim and Dean.



Kind and considerate friend to so many.



If our wonderful Ann touched your life,

you are welcome to attend her

Memorial Service to be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell

on MONDAY, 25 November 2019,

at 10.30am, to celebrate her life.



Please wear colourful clothing.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend

a gathering after the funeral,

at a venue to be advised.



In lieu of flowers, donations (enveloped) will be accepted for the Cancer Council

and Care for Girls.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -