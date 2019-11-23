|
|
CUBBAGE, Ann Darelle
Unexpectedly and suddenly passed
away peacefully on 19 November 2019
A young 55
Incredibly loving wife of Michael,
and amazing mother to Emma and Rebecca.
Very proud mother-in-law of Tim and Dean.
Kind and considerate friend to so many.
If our wonderful Ann touched your life,
you are welcome to attend her
Memorial Service to be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell
on MONDAY, 25 November 2019,
at 10.30am, to celebrate her life.
Please wear colourful clothing.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
a gathering after the funeral,
at a venue to be advised.
In lieu of flowers, donations (enveloped) will be accepted for the Cancer Council
and Care for Girls.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019