|
|
ANNA RONALDA BURROUGHS
24 September 1941 - 15 July 2019
Beloved wife of Phillip.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
of Sher and Colin, Brad and Wendy,
and Russell and Melissa.
A cherished Oma to Claire, Bonnie, Angus, William, Isaac, Grace, Ali, Hugo and Phoebe and Great-Oma to twins Audrey and Evie and dear Oma/Grandma to Ella, Mitchell, Caden, Cooper, Archie and Ivy.
Energetic, glamorous, hard-working,
loyal and loving - Anna's positive energy
embraced all her knew her and she will be
dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Sincere and heartfelt thanks to the
extraordinary and caring staff and volunteers
at Clare Holland House.
A celebration of Anna's life will be held at
The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum, Forest Drive,
off Tuggeranong Parkway, Weston Creek,
Canberra on Friday,
2 August 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MNDNSW. Envelopes will be available at the service. More information is available here www.mndnsw.asn.au.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019