Anna BURROUGHS

Anna BURROUGHS Obituary
ANNA RONALDA BURROUGHS

24 September 1941 - 15 July 2019



Beloved wife of Phillip.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of Sher and Colin, Brad and Wendy,

and Russell and Melissa.

A cherished Oma to Claire, Bonnie, Angus, William, Isaac, Grace, Ali, Hugo and Phoebe and Great-Oma to twins Audrey and Evie and dear Oma/Grandma to Ella, Mitchell, Caden, Cooper, Archie and Ivy.



Energetic, glamorous, hard-working,

loyal and loving - Anna's positive energy

embraced all her knew her and she will be

dearly missed and fondly remembered.



Sincere and heartfelt thanks to the

extraordinary and caring staff and volunteers

at Clare Holland House.



A celebration of Anna's life will be held at

The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,

National Arboretum, Forest Drive,

off Tuggeranong Parkway, Weston Creek,

Canberra on Friday,

2 August 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MNDNSW. Envelopes will be available at the service. More information is available here www.mndnsw.asn.au.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
