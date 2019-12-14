|
ANNA KARAPANAGOS
28 November 1933 - 12 December 2019
Beloved wife of Constantine (dec).
Loving mother of Chris and Sophia.
Cherished mother-in-law of Dimitria.
Adored grandmother of
Constantina, Constantine, Niki and Alexandros.
Forever in our hearts,
you will never be forgotten.
The funeral service for Anna will be held at the
Greek Orthodox Church of St Dimitrios,
Campbell Street, Queanbeyan on
Monday 16 December 2019
commencing at 11.00am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019