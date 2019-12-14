Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Church of St Dimitrios
Campbell Street
Queanbeyan
View Map
Anna KARAPANAGOS


1933 - 2019
Anna KARAPANAGOS Obituary
ANNA KARAPANAGOS



28 November 1933 - 12 December 2019



Beloved wife of Constantine (dec).

Loving mother of Chris and Sophia.

Cherished mother-in-law of Dimitria.

Adored grandmother of

Constantina, Constantine, Niki and Alexandros.



Forever in our hearts,

you will never be forgotten.



The funeral service for Anna will be held at the

Greek Orthodox Church of St Dimitrios,

Campbell Street, Queanbeyan on

Monday 16 December 2019

commencing at 11.00am.



Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



~~~~~~



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
