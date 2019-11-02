|
|
ANNE MARGARET BICKNELL
Born 3 August 1953
Sadly passed away, 27 October 2019
Beloved wife of Geoff, much loved mother of
Kathryn, Brendan and Lauren and
close friend of their partners
Gaye, Isobel and Luke.
Anne was a wonderful doctor, passionate
musician and cherished member of our
extended family and circle of friends.
She touched many sections of the
Canberra and Gundaroo communities.
Anne's family welcomes all friends, colleagues and former patients to attend her funeral.
Details of the service will be published in the
Canberra Times and on the
William Cole Funerals website when confirmed.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019