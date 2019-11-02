Home
Anne BICKNELL

Anne BICKNELL Obituary
ANNE MARGARET BICKNELL

Born 3 August 1953

Sadly passed away, 27 October 2019



Beloved wife of Geoff, much loved mother of

Kathryn, Brendan and Lauren and

close friend of their partners

Gaye, Isobel and Luke.



Anne was a wonderful doctor, passionate

musician and cherished member of our

extended family and circle of friends.

She touched many sections of the

Canberra and Gundaroo communities.



Anne's family welcomes all friends, colleagues and former patients to attend her funeral.



Details of the service will be published in the

Canberra Times and on the

William Cole Funerals website when confirmed.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
