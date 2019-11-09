Home
Anne BICKNELL


1953 - 2019
Anne BICKNELL Obituary
ANNE MARGARET BICKNELL

Born 3 August 1953

Sadly passed away, 27 October 2019



Family, friends, colleagues and former patients

are invited to celebrate Anne's life at the

Albert Hall, Commonwealth Avenue, Yarralumla

on Wednesday, 13 November 2019,

commencing at 11am.



The ceremony will be followed

by light refreshments.



We will regather at around 2pm to complete the service before Anne's private committal.



Please feel free to dress as you

consider appropriate.

Colour is welcome.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
