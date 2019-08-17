Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne CALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne CALLEN


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Anne CALLEN Obituary
ANNE BEVERLEY CALLEN

7 November 1932 - 11 August 2019



Loved wife of Bill (dec) and sister of Barbara McGuire. Much loved mother of Jennifer, Christine and Michelle, mother-in-law of David, Kevin and Tim. Grandma of William, Eleanor, Harley, Ruby, Monty and Ben.



Now at Peace.



Anne's family would like to thank

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community

for their care of Anne.



Friends are invited to a service for Anne to

be held in the Chapel of Calvary Haydon

Retirement Community, Jaeger Street, Bruce

on MONDAY 19 August 2019 at 10:45am.



A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.