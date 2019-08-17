|
|
ANNE BEVERLEY CALLEN
7 November 1932 - 11 August 2019
Loved wife of Bill (dec) and sister of Barbara McGuire. Much loved mother of Jennifer, Christine and Michelle, mother-in-law of David, Kevin and Tim. Grandma of William, Eleanor, Harley, Ruby, Monty and Ben.
Now at Peace.
Anne's family would like to thank
Calvary Haydon Retirement Community
for their care of Anne.
Friends are invited to a service for Anne to
be held in the Chapel of Calvary Haydon
Retirement Community, Jaeger Street, Bruce
on MONDAY 19 August 2019 at 10:45am.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019