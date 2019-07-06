Home
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE STARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE STARK

ANNE STARK Obituary
ANNE STARK

30.09.1938 - 03.07.2019



Beloved mother of David, Peter (dec),

Catherine and Stuart.

Beloved grandma and great grandma.

Devoted daughter.



The funeral service for Anne will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on

WEDNESDAY, 10 July 2019,

commencing at 3.00pm.



In lieu of flowers please make donations

to Palliative Care ACT HUB Project.

Envelopes will be available at the service.

www.pallcareact.org.au



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.