|
|
|
ANNE STARK
30.09.1938 - 03.07.2019
Beloved mother of David, Peter (dec),
Catherine and Stuart.
Beloved grandma and great grandma.
Devoted daughter.
The funeral service for Anne will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on
WEDNESDAY, 10 July 2019,
commencing at 3.00pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations
to Palliative Care ACT HUB Project.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
www.pallcareact.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019