Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Anne THOMPSON Obituary
Anne Thompson

29 March 1952 - 27 June 2019



Born in Dundee, Scotland



Dearly loved wife of Ross.

Treasured mother of

Jamie, Karen (dec) and Brian.

Grandma to Jesse,Karen,Mikaela and Grace.

Granny to Charlie,Lila and Madeline.

Special friend of Kellie and Merrilyn



Forever in our hearts



The funeral service for Anne will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium on Friday 5 July 2019,commencing at 12pm. In lieu of flowers family have suggested donations can be made to

The Heart Foundation Australia.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.