Anne Thompson
29 March 1952 - 27 June 2019
Born in Dundee, Scotland
Dearly loved wife of Ross.
Treasured mother of
Jamie, Karen (dec) and Brian.
Grandma to Jesse,Karen,Mikaela and Grace.
Granny to Charlie,Lila and Madeline.
Special friend of Kellie and Merrilyn
Forever in our hearts
The funeral service for Anne will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium on Friday 5 July 2019,commencing at 12pm. In lieu of flowers family have suggested donations can be made to
The Heart Foundation Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019