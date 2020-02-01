Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Annemarie JUBB

Annemarie JUBB Obituary
ANNEMARIE JUBB

8 January 1935 - 29 January 2020



Loved and loving wife, mum, sister,

aunty, friend.

Omi to Anika, Rohan, Ryan,

Suzanna and Quinn.

A great role model and support

to her community.



Wise as an owl.

We will love you forever.



Thanks to the staff at Calvary

for their care and support.



The funeral service for Annemarie will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

7 February 2020, commencing at 10:30am.



Guests are welcome to bring

a single flower or sprig of foliage.

Donations in her memory to Bush Heritage

would be appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
