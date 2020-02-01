|
|
ANNEMARIE JUBB
8 January 1935 - 29 January 2020
Loved and loving wife, mum, sister,
aunty, friend.
Omi to Anika, Rohan, Ryan,
Suzanna and Quinn.
A great role model and support
to her community.
Wise as an owl.
We will love you forever.
Thanks to the staff at Calvary
for their care and support.
The funeral service for Annemarie will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
7 February 2020, commencing at 10:30am.
Guests are welcome to bring
a single flower or sprig of foliage.
Donations in her memory to Bush Heritage
would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020