More Obituaries for Annette SCATTERGOOD
Annette SCATTERGOOD

Annette SCATTERGOOD

Annette SCATTERGOOD Obituary
Annette Scattergood



'Anne'



11 June 1940 - 7 September 2019



Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Ron.

Beloved Mum and mother-in-law of Deborah, Ian & Sharyn and Maureen & Angelo.

Foster Mum to Dot.

Much loved Nana of Melissa & Terry, Kate, Rachel and Natalie.

Great Nana of Annabelle and Charlotte.



The funeral service for Annette will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on Wednesday

18th September 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
