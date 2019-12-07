|
|
ANNIE STOCKS HERBERT
(Nancy)
4 July 1930 - 26 November 2019
It is with the deepest sadness that the
family of Nancy announces her passing.
Beloved wife and soul mate of Bill (dec) for
66 years. Cherished and very much loved
mother and mother-in-law of Tom, Anne,
Ian and Margaret. Adored and proud Nanna
of James and Rhi, and Sarah.
Much loved Great Nanna of Marlie and Tyler.
Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend.
Nancy's family warmly invite relatives and
friends to a celebration of her life on
Friday, 13 December at the Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
A very special lady.
To know her was to love her.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019