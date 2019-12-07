Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie HERBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie HERBERT


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Annie HERBERT Obituary
ANNIE STOCKS HERBERT

(Nancy)

4 July 1930 - 26 November 2019



It is with the deepest sadness that the

family of Nancy announces her passing.



Beloved wife and soul mate of Bill (dec) for

66 years. Cherished and very much loved

mother and mother-in-law of Tom, Anne,

Ian and Margaret. Adored and proud Nanna

of James and Rhi, and Sarah.

Much loved Great Nanna of Marlie and Tyler.



Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend.



Nancy's family warmly invite relatives and

friends to a celebration of her life on

Friday, 13 December at the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

commencing at 1:30 pm.



A very special lady.

To know her was to love her.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -