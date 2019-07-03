|
|
Anthony Brian (Tony) Cooper
5.10.1941 - 1.7.2019
Loving partner of Margaret.
Beloved father and father-in-law of
Angie and Claude, Paul and Toni,
Dan and Claire.
Loving grandfather of Amy-Kate, Michael,
Georgia, Daniel, Charlie, Charlotte,
Ashleigh and Darcy (dec).
Loving brother of Mary.
Forever in our hearts
The Funeral Service for Tony will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on MONDAY, 8 July 2019,
commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019