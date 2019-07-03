Home
1941 - 2019
Anthony Brian (Tony) Cooper

5.10.1941 - 1.7.2019



Loving partner of Margaret.

Beloved father and father-in-law of

Angie and Claude, Paul and Toni,

Dan and Claire.

Loving grandfather of Amy-Kate, Michael,

Georgia, Daniel, Charlie, Charlotte,

Ashleigh and Darcy (dec).

Loving brother of Mary.



Forever in our hearts



The Funeral Service for Tony will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on MONDAY, 8 July 2019,

commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019
