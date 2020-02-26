Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Anthony MACERLEAN

Anthony MACERLEAN Obituary
ANTHONY PHILIP MACERLEAN

Passed away 17 February 2020



Beloved son of Frances MacErlean.

Cherished father of Olesia

and husband of Olya.

Dearly loved brother of Michael,Terry,

Annette, Susie and Jane.

Dearly loved uncle of Philip, Clare,

Emma, Angela, Katie, Darcy and Bethany.

Dearly loved great uncle of

Julia, Evie, Christopher, Eva,

Carmen, Olivia and Joshua.

Dearly loved by all his extended

family and friends.

Highly regarded, loved and respected

by his work colleagues.



No longer in our lives to share

but in our hearts forever.



A Memorial service to celebrate

Tony's life will be held in the

Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,

28 February 2020, at 10 am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020
