|
|
ANTHONY PHILIP MACERLEAN
Passed away 17 February 2020
Beloved son of Frances MacErlean.
Cherished father of Olesia
and husband of Olya.
Dearly loved brother of Michael,Terry,
Annette, Susie and Jane.
Dearly loved uncle of Philip, Clare,
Emma, Angela, Katie, Darcy and Bethany.
Dearly loved great uncle of
Julia, Evie, Christopher, Eva,
Carmen, Olivia and Joshua.
Dearly loved by all his extended
family and friends.
Highly regarded, loved and respected
by his work colleagues.
No longer in our lives to share
but in our hearts forever.
A Memorial service to celebrate
Tony's life will be held in the
Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,
28 February 2020, at 10 am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020