Anthony SHIELS


1966 - 2019
Anthony SHIELS Obituary
ANTHONY JOHN SHIELS

'Tony'

28 March 1966 - 20 October 2019



Loved son of Morna and John.

Brother to Gemma, Michelle, Angela, Andrew and Bernadette.

Much loved uncle of 16 and great-uncle of 3.



It broke our hearts to lose you

But you didn't go alone

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home



The funeral service for Tony will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY, 24 October 2019, commencing at 9:00AM.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019
