ANTHONY JOHN SHIELS
'Tony'
28 March 1966 - 20 October 2019
Loved son of Morna and John.
Brother to Gemma, Michelle, Angela, Andrew and Bernadette.
Much loved uncle of 16 and great-uncle of 3.
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn't go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home
The funeral service for Tony will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY, 24 October 2019, commencing at 9:00AM.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019