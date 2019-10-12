|
|
ANTOINETTE HELENE OBORN
(TERRYE)
After residing most of her life in Canberra,
Terrye, aged 86, having battled illness
for the past 18 months, passed away in
Brisbane on 4 October 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Vic (dec).
Mother of Mark (dec),
Christopher and Jacqui.
Mother-in-law of Jason and Giulia.
Grandmother to Victoria,
Tegan and Annabel.
Without you, there will always
be a piece missing.
You will be forever in our hearts.
A service for Terrye will be held in the
Tobin Brothers Chapel,
101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen,
on THURSDAY 17 October 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion, burial will follow at
Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St, Mitchell,
where she will be laid to rest with her
son Mark and husband Vic.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019