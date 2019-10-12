Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette OBORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette OBORN


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Antoinette OBORN Obituary
ANTOINETTE HELENE OBORN

(TERRYE)





After residing most of her life in Canberra,

Terrye, aged 86, having battled illness

for the past 18 months, passed away in

Brisbane on 4 October 2019.



She was the beloved wife of Vic (dec).

Mother of Mark (dec),

Christopher and Jacqui.

Mother-in-law of Jason and Giulia.

Grandmother to Victoria,

Tegan and Annabel.



Without you, there will always

be a piece missing.

You will be forever in our hearts.



A service for Terrye will be held in the

Tobin Brothers Chapel,

101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen,

on THURSDAY 17 October 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

At the conclusion, burial will follow at

Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St, Mitchell,

where she will be laid to rest with her

son Mark and husband Vic.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.