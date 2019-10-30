|
|
ANTONIETTA BARRASSO 4 March 1935 - 24 October 2019 Passed away surrounded by her loving family in Mirabella Eclano, Italy. Beloved wife of Prisco (dec). Cherished and adored mother and mother-in-law of Maria, Alessandro, Filomena, Nick, Emilia and Gerardo. Loving and devoted Nonna of Lina, Michael, Lucia, Valentina, Luana, Tina, Jessica, Roberta and Andrew. Nonna of seven great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. Riposa in Pace. Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Antonietta will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Casey Crescent, Calwell on Thursday 31st October 2019, commencing at 6.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 30, 2019