|
|
ANTONIETTA 'ANNE' MILLS
13 November 1931 - 30 June 2019
Beloved wife of George (dec).
Much loved mother of
Michael, Ruth, Rosemary, John,
Elizabeth (dec), Patricia (dec),
Stephen, Christine and Mark (dec).
Loved grandmother of Jennifer, Patrick, Erin,
Joseph, Lucy, Monica, Matthew,
Christopher, David, Katherine, Ellen,
Benjamin, Hannah, Charlotte and Molly.
Very proud great-grandmother of Eva, Jay,
Brady, Blake, Bella, Annabelle, Samuel, Ruby, Sophia, Harley and Ivy.
A Requiem Mass will be held for Anne at
Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
Strangways Street, Curtin on TUESDAY
9 July 2019, commencing at 11:00am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019