ANTONIETTA MILLS


1931 - 2019
ANTONIETTA MILLS Obituary
ANTONIETTA 'ANNE' MILLS

13 November 1931 - 30 June 2019



Beloved wife of George (dec).

Much loved mother of

Michael, Ruth, Rosemary, John,

Elizabeth (dec), Patricia (dec),

Stephen, Christine and Mark (dec).

Loved grandmother of Jennifer, Patrick, Erin,

Joseph, Lucy, Monica, Matthew,

Christopher, David, Katherine, Ellen,

Benjamin, Hannah, Charlotte and Molly.

Very proud great-grandmother of Eva, Jay,

Brady, Blake, Bella, Annabelle, Samuel, Ruby, Sophia, Harley and Ivy.





A Requiem Mass will be held for Anne at

Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

Strangways Street, Curtin on TUESDAY

9 July 2019, commencing at 11:00am.





Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
