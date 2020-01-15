Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street,
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio CECCHINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio CECCHINI


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Antonio CECCHINI Obituary
ANTONIO 'NENO' CECCHINI

5 July 1941 - 11 January 2020



Much loved husband of Rosa.

Cherished and cheeky

father and father-in-law of

Paola, Claudio and Chloe, Adriano and Katrina.

Loving Nonno of Richie, Manuele, Antonio,

Jordan, Kiara, Toby, Faith and Leonardo.

Loved by all his brothers, sisters,

cousins, nieces and nephews.



Forever in our hearts.

'Forza Inter'



The funeral service for Antonio will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,

16 January 2020, commencing at 4:30 pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -