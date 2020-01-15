|
|
ANTONIO 'NENO' CECCHINI
5 July 1941 - 11 January 2020
Much loved husband of Rosa.
Cherished and cheeky
father and father-in-law of
Paola, Claudio and Chloe, Adriano and Katrina.
Loving Nonno of Richie, Manuele, Antonio,
Jordan, Kiara, Toby, Faith and Leonardo.
Loved by all his brothers, sisters,
cousins, nieces and nephews.
Forever in our hearts.
'Forza Inter'
The funeral service for Antonio will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,
16 January 2020, commencing at 4:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 15, 2020