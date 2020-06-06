Home
Antonio DI CAMPLI


1936 - 2020
Antonio DI CAMPLI Obituary
ANTONIO DI CAMPLI

28 September 1936 - 30 May 2020



Beloved husband of Beverly for 52 years.

Much loved father and father in law of

Anita and Laszlo, Dom and Nicki, Nicola and

Anna Maria and Knut.

Adored Nonno of Emily, Adam (dec), Rory,

Alyssa, Seth and Charlize.

Son of Nicola (dec) and Adelina (dec).

Brother of Giuseppe, Concetta, Giovanni,

Domenico, Domenico (all deceased),

Maria and Anna.

Son in law of Kevin (dec) and Norma.

Brother in law of Peter and Sharron.

Zio and uncle to many nieces and nephews

in Italy and Australia.

Dear friend to many around the world.

A very special thanks to Dr Kamath and the

wonderful Doctors and Nurses at

Queanbeyan District Hospital.



A private funeral will be held.

Please consider donating to

Dementia Australia.



No time to rest though as Dad is now

preparing a quote to paint the Pearly Gates

as they are looking a little rusty.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020
