ANTONIO DI CAMPLI
28 September 1936 - 30 May 2020
Beloved husband of Beverly for 52 years.
Much loved father and father in law of
Anita and Laszlo, Dom and Nicki, Nicola and
Anna Maria and Knut.
Adored Nonno of Emily, Adam (dec), Rory,
Alyssa, Seth and Charlize.
Son of Nicola (dec) and Adelina (dec).
Brother of Giuseppe, Concetta, Giovanni,
Domenico, Domenico (all deceased),
Maria and Anna.
Son in law of Kevin (dec) and Norma.
Brother in law of Peter and Sharron.
Zio and uncle to many nieces and nephews
in Italy and Australia.
Dear friend to many around the world.
A very special thanks to Dr Kamath and the
wonderful Doctors and Nurses at
Queanbeyan District Hospital.
A private funeral will be held.
Please consider donating to
Dementia Australia.
No time to rest though as Dad is now
preparing a quote to paint the Pearly Gates
as they are looking a little rusty.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020