Antonio MADAFFARI

Antonio MADAFFARI Obituary
ANTONIO MADAFFARI

30 August 1938 - 6 July 2019



Beloved husband of Maria for 55 years.

Much loved father and father-in-law

of Frank and Adriana, Joe and Kathy,

Dominic and Tamara.

Adored Nonno of Raquel, Anthony, Liana,

Joey, Isabella, Tony, Sabrina and Roy.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Antonio will be celebrated in

St Michael's Catholic Church,

corner Maribyrnong Avenue and Tyrrell Circuit,

Kaleen on Thursday, 11 July 2019,

commencing at 11am.

Rosary will be recited from 10:30am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



No Lutto



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 9, 2019
