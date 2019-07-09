|
|
ANTONIO MADAFFARI
30 August 1938 - 6 July 2019
Beloved husband of Maria for 55 years.
Much loved father and father-in-law
of Frank and Adriana, Joe and Kathy,
Dominic and Tamara.
Adored Nonno of Raquel, Anthony, Liana,
Joey, Isabella, Tony, Sabrina and Roy.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Antonio will be celebrated in
St Michael's Catholic Church,
corner Maribyrnong Avenue and Tyrrell Circuit,
Kaleen on Thursday, 11 July 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Rosary will be recited from 10:30am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
No Lutto
Published in The Canberra Times on July 9, 2019