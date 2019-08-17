Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio RUSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio RUSSO


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Antonio RUSSO Obituary
ANTONIO RUSSO

5 October 1932 - 12 August 2019



Beloved husband of Teresa (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law of

Evelina and Nick, Jim and Joy.

Adored Nonno of Geraldine and Shawn,

Simone and Stephen, Michael and Aniquea,

Stephanie and Adrian.

Adored Bisnonno of Lachlan and Liam.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Antonio (Tony) will be celebrated at

St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue

Forrest on Tuesday, 20 August 2019

commencing at 10:00am.

Interment will follow at the Mausoleum,

Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made

to Diabetes Australia.



NO LUTTO



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.