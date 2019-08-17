|
|
ANTONIO RUSSO
5 October 1932 - 12 August 2019
Beloved husband of Teresa (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law of
Evelina and Nick, Jim and Joy.
Adored Nonno of Geraldine and Shawn,
Simone and Stephen, Michael and Aniquea,
Stephanie and Adrian.
Adored Bisnonno of Lachlan and Liam.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Antonio (Tony) will be celebrated at
St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue
Forrest on Tuesday, 20 August 2019
commencing at 10:00am.
Interment will follow at the Mausoleum,
Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made
to Diabetes Australia.
NO LUTTO
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019