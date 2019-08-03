|
ANTONIOS (TONY) KATHEKLAKIS Born 15 February 1943 in Ziros, Crete Greece, passed away peacefully at The Canberra Hospital on Wednesday 31st of July 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Katina for 50 years. Loving father and father-in-law to Debbie and John, George and Rafael, Kosta and Argie. Doting grandfather to Anastasia, Katerina, Sophia, Joseph and Christina. Brother to Agapi (dec), Andoni (dec), Lefteri (dec), Nafsika (dec), Eleni, Kosta (dec), Jim, Nick (dec), Katina and Vangelia, and their partners. Loving and caring Uncle and Great-Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Tony was very proud of his whole family both here and in Greece which totals 121, of which 74 live in Australia. The funeral service for Tony will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas, Gosse Street Kingston on Thursday, 8 August 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Tony's memory may be made to The Canberra Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019