Antun SILEC


1945 - 2020
Antun SILEC Obituary
ANTUN SILEC

30 April 1945 - 14 April 2020



Antun passed away peacefully at home

beside his loving wife Katarina.

Father of Mario, Drago and Robert.

Father-in-law of Zoe and Darlene.

Grandfather of Matthew, Tegan, Caitlin,

Beth, Sophie, Jordan, Zac, Nick and Rory.

Grandfather-in-law of Ala, Sean, Shaun, Alex,

Abbey, Jasmine, Annabella and Natika.

Great-grandfather of Toby, Rayyan,

Sadie, Isla, Wren and Wynter.



Antun will be sadly missed

by all who knew him.

May you rest in peace and

your memory live on in the hearts

of your family and friends.

Antun is now fishing with his son Mario.



Private family service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020
