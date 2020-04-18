|
|
ANTUN SILEC
30 April 1945 - 14 April 2020
Antun passed away peacefully at home
beside his loving wife Katarina.
Father of Mario, Drago and Robert.
Father-in-law of Zoe and Darlene.
Grandfather of Matthew, Tegan, Caitlin,
Beth, Sophie, Jordan, Zac, Nick and Rory.
Grandfather-in-law of Ala, Sean, Shaun, Alex,
Abbey, Jasmine, Annabella and Natika.
Great-grandfather of Toby, Rayyan,
Sadie, Isla, Wren and Wynter.
Antun will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
May you rest in peace and
your memory live on in the hearts
of your family and friends.
Antun is now fishing with his son Mario.
Private family service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020