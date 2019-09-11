|
|
ARNOLD ALBERT BRADLEY 6 September 2019 At Batemans Bay District Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Zofi, father and father-in-law of Michelle and Roger. Beloved Pop of Tiarni and Jakob. Aged 75 years Forever in our Hearts Arnold's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Thursday 12 September 2019. By request, no flowers. In Lieu, donations to Lung Cancer would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019