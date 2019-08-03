Home
Arnold NORDIN


1927 - 2019
ARNOLD JULIAN NORDIN

5.11.1927 - 29.7.2019

Passed away at The Canberra Hospital

after a short illness.



Soulmate and adored husband of Ingrid (dec).

Beloved father and father-in-law of

Bjarne, Nina, Tove and Wal, Jan and Justine.

Much loved grandfather

and grandfather-in-law

of Anna-Tamara and Ross, Kristian and Alice.

Great grandfather of Hudson and Erik.



So dearly loved, so sadly missed



A service to celebrate Arnold's life will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on WEDNESDAY, 7 August 2019,

commencing at 3pm.



The family request, no flowers.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
