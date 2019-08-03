|
|
ARNOLD JULIAN NORDIN
5.11.1927 - 29.7.2019
Passed away at The Canberra Hospital
after a short illness.
Soulmate and adored husband of Ingrid (dec).
Beloved father and father-in-law of
Bjarne, Nina, Tove and Wal, Jan and Justine.
Much loved grandfather
and grandfather-in-law
of Anna-Tamara and Ross, Kristian and Alice.
Great grandfather of Hudson and Erik.
So dearly loved, so sadly missed
A service to celebrate Arnold's life will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on WEDNESDAY, 7 August 2019,
commencing at 3pm.
The family request, no flowers.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019