Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Arthur COGGAN


1931 - 2019
Arthur COGGAN Obituary
'The Toast of Canberra'



ARTHUR 'JOHN' COGGAN

12 February 1931 - 25 November 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Southern Cross Care, Campbell.



Beloved husband of Aileen (dec).

Cherished father and father-in-law

of Stephen and Diane,

Garry and Michelle, and Theresa.

Adored AJ of John, Jason,

Anthony and Rachael.



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for John will be held

at Holy Rosary Catholic Church,

corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,

Watson on Wednesday, 4 December 2019,

commencing at 10:00 am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
