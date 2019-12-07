|
|
ARTHUR JOHN BILLINGTON 19 April 1926 - 2 December 2019 Beloved husband of Hilary (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ken, Maureen, Malcolm, Patricia, Ray, Bev, Kerry, Craig and Sue, and Heather and Bill. Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Passed away peacefully in Calvary Hospital. Friend to all who knew him. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on TUESDAY 10 December 2019, commencing at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Clare Holland House would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019