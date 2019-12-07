Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Arthur John BILLINGTON


1926 - 2019
Arthur John BILLINGTON Obituary
ARTHUR JOHN BILLINGTON 19 April 1926 - 2 December 2019 Beloved husband of Hilary (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ken, Maureen, Malcolm, Patricia, Ray, Bev, Kerry, Craig and Sue, and Heather and Bill. Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Passed away peacefully in Calvary Hospital. Friend to all who knew him. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on TUESDAY 10 December 2019, commencing at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Clare Holland House would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available on the day.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
