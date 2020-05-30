Home
Arthur MARTIN


1934 - 2020
Arthur MARTIN Obituary
ARTHUR EDWIN MARTIN

Born 28 Sept 1934

Sadly passed away 24 May 2020



Beloved father and father-in-law to

Peter and Jude, Michael and Kim

Julie and Greg, Stephen and Kerry,

and David.



Much loved Poppy to

Josh, Jess, Karissa, Trent, Leah

Jack, Christopher, Bianca, Nicholas

and their partners.



Beloved Great-Poppy Poppy Pop to

Beth, Maria, Seth, Hannah, Mia,

Emilia and Harrison.

Friend and mentor to many others.





A private funeral service was held at

The Anglican Parish Church of St John

the Baptist, Constitution Avenue, Reid

on Thursday, 28 May 2020.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020
