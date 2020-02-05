|
|
ARTHUR HENRY MATHEW MCGLYNN
Passed away at Claire Holland House
on Sunday, 2 February 2020 in his 75th year.
Loving husband of 52 years of
Rhonda McGlynn (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law of
Michelle, Brooke and Matthew,
Bobbi-Jane and Wayne, Michael and Mel.
Cherished Pop of Robert, Jesse, Kayla,
William, Jack, Tanealle, Isaac,
Monique, James, Mya and Artie.
Those we have laughed with,
learned from and loved the most,
leave us with the very best of memories.
Rest in peace our amazing man.
The funeral for Arthur will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
10 February 2020, commenicng at 3pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020