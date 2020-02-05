Home
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
More Obituaries for Arthur MCGLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur MCGLYNN

Arthur MCGLYNN Obituary
ARTHUR HENRY MATHEW MCGLYNN



Passed away at Claire Holland House

on Sunday, 2 February 2020 in his 75th year.



Loving husband of 52 years of

Rhonda McGlynn (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law of

Michelle, Brooke and Matthew,

Bobbi-Jane and Wayne, Michael and Mel.

Cherished Pop of Robert, Jesse, Kayla,

William, Jack, Tanealle, Isaac,

Monique, James, Mya and Artie.



Those we have laughed with,

learned from and loved the most,

leave us with the very best of memories.

Rest in peace our amazing man.



The funeral for Arthur will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

10 February 2020, commenicng at 3pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020
