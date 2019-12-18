ARTHUR COLIN SAYER 29 December 1953 16 December 2019 Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Beloved husband of Sue. Much loved father of Aaron, Dione and Andrew. Adoring grandfather of Ajay, Cindy, Mary, Lucas, Thomas, Isabella and Benjamin. A funeral service for Arthur will be held at St Jude's Catholic Church, Mulley Street, Holder on Monday 23 December 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family wish that donations be made to the Cancer Council. Envelopes will be made available.