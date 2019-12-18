Home
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St Jude's Catholic Church
Mulley Street
Holder
1953 - 2019
ARTHUR COLIN SAYER 29 December 1953 16 December 2019 Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Beloved husband of Sue. Much loved father of Aaron, Dione and Andrew. Adoring grandfather of Ajay, Cindy, Mary, Lucas, Thomas, Isabella and Benjamin. A funeral service for Arthur will be held at St Jude's Catholic Church, Mulley Street, Holder on Monday 23 December 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family wish that donations be made to the Cancer Council. Envelopes will be made available.



Published in The Canberra Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
